Iraq Daily Roundup: Six Killed

At least six people were killed, and another was wounded in recent violence:

While searching for the remains of militants after an airstrike in Salah ad Din province, security personnel found three bodies.They also discovered a militant who killed himself rather than be captured.

Separately in Salah ad Din, a militant was killed and another was wounded while attacking a helicopter.

Mortar fire killed a Turkish soldier at a border crossing point between Iraq and Turkey. The Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) is being blamed for the attack.