Iraq Daily Roundup: 34 Killed

At least 34 people were killed, and 18 more were wounded in recent violence:

Turkey bombed about 80 Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) targets in northern Iraq and Syria. Eight people were killed and 17 were wounded at a Makhmour refugee camp.

Airstrikes on Hawi al-Azim left seven militants dead.

Six militants were killed in airstrikes on Sheikh Yunis.

In Hatra, airstrikes killed five militants.

Four militants were killed in airstrikes on Maita.

Airstrikes left four militants dead in Samarra.

A bomb in Qayara wounded a militiaman.