Iraq Monthly Roundup: 125 Killed in January

Violence tapered significantly during January. Only 125 people were killed, and 55 more were wounded. In December, at least 200 people were killed, and 92 were injured.

Militant-related violence left at least 24 civilians, 27 security personnel, and 49 militants dead or found dead. The wounded consisted of 34 civilians, and 21 security personnel. Two of the wounded were Sudanese employees of a Chinese oil firm.

In the conflict between Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) 25 deaths were reported. All of them belonged to either the P.K.K. or the Sinjar Resistance Units (Y.B.S.), a related militia group.

In recent violence, two soldiers were wounded when a bomb exploded in Sahaji. Also, Turkey announced the deaths of 25 P.K.K. members in Iraq during January; only seven deaths had been reported previously.