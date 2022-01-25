Iraq Daily Roundup: Seven Killed

At least seven people were killed, and four more were wounded in recent violence:

The Iraqi Supreme Court has confirmed the re-election of Mohammed al-Halbussi as parliamentary speaker. Later in the day, however, four people were wounded during a rocket attack near Halbussi’s home in Garma. The attack is believed to have been against his home, but the rockets missed their marks.

Five militants were killed during operations in Hawi al-Azim.

Security personnel killed a militant in Wadi Abu Shahma.

Another militant was killed in Wadi Al-Shay.