Iraq Daily Roundup: 18 Killed

At least 18 people were killed, and another one was wounded in recent violence:

An overnight ISIS attack on a military base in Hawi al-Azim left 11 soldiers dead; one survivor was reported.

In Sinjar, a drone killed two members of the Shingal Resistance Units (Y.B.S.), an offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.). The drone is believed to have been Turkish.

Militants killed two militiamen in Taji Tuesday night. Three militants were killed during an ensuing operation.

In Baghdad, two security personnel assaulted a civilian.