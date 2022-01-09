Iraq Daily Roundup: Six Killed

At least six people were killed, and 12 more were wounded in recent violence:

The body of a kidnapping victim was found in Sinjar. Ahmed Hussein, a member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, was allegedly kidnapped by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) fighters on Thursday evening.

In Najaf, the body of a security member was discovered on a city street. He had been shot.

Gunmen killed a farmer in Kubba.

In Baghdad, an unidentified body was found. A suicide bomber was killed.

The body of an Iranian Kurdish political activist was discovered in Erbil. His family believes the death is suspicious.

In Shishan, the body of a Sadrist leader was discovered.

Five Iraqi soldiers were wounded in a clash with ISIS militants in Tarmiya.

An attack in Hawi al-Adhaim wounded two soldiers.