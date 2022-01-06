Iraq Daily Roundup: Five Killed

At least five people were killed, and three more were wounded in recent violence.

In Baghdad, gunmen stormed the home of a militiaman, wounding him and killing five relatives.

A bomb injured two policemen in Nahrawan.

Also, a drone attack successfully struck a military base at the Baghdad international airport yesterday, but no casualties were reported. It was the third strike attempt, in as many days, against bases hosting U.S. troops. The first two failed to reach their targets.

And, the shrine dedicated to shrine of Sayed Khala was blown up in Rifai. No casualties were reported.