Iraq Daily Roundup: Seven Killed

At least seven people were killed in recent violence.

An Iraqi girl died of exposure in an abandoned mosque in Hammam al-Alil. Her displaced family had taken refuge there but could not afford to pay for heat.

An attack on a militia post in Nineveh province left one security member dead.

A dumped body was discovered in Badush. He had been shot to death.

Turkish airstrikes killed four members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in the Qandil Mountains.

Also, two drone attacks occurred against targets hosting U.S. forces. The first attack occurred against the International Airport in Baghdad yesterday. Today’s attack was at the Ain al-Asad Base in Anbar. Both attacks were repelled, and no casualties were reported.