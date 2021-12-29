Iraq Daily Roundup: Seven Killed, Three Executed

Ten people were killed, and two more were wounded in recent violence:

Iraq executed three inmates who were convicted of participating in a terrorist attack.

An injured man who was freed from captivity in the Hamrin Mountains has died. A militant was killed during a security operation in the area.

A police officer was shot dead in Muqdadiya.

Gunmen killed a civilian in Abu Saida.

Two policemen were wounded in a clash in Abbara.

Three ISIS militants were killed when they approached a military base in Anbar province.