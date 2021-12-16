Iraq Daily Roundup: 10 Killed; 12 Bodies Found in Mass Grave

At least 10 people were killed and 11 more were wounded in recent violence. Twelve bodies were found in a mass grave:

The bodies of 12 policemen were discovered in a mass grave in Duraji. Authorities believe the men were prisoners of the Islamic State.

In Khanaqin, three soldiers were killed, and two were wounded during an attempt to find four kidnapping victims.

A clash between armed militiamen in Sulaymaniya left one dead and three wounded. The casualties belonged to a unit protecting the Kurdish region’s vice president, Jafaar Sheikh Mustafa.

Five children were wounded when an old explosive device blew up in Diwaniya. One of the children lost a leg.

In Tuz Khormato, clashes wounded at least one soldier.

Turkish operations left six P.K.K. members dead in Gara.

A large group of Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) supporters attacked a border crossing between Iraq and Syria at Pishkhabour, injuring several guards.