Iraq Daily Roundup: 26 Killed

At least 26 people were killed and eight more were wounded in recent violence:

A four-year-old was killed and his six-year-old sister was wounded when an old explosive device was detonated in Qayara.

In Baghdad, clashes between armed groups left one person dead and one wounded.

A bullet-riddled body was found in Sadr City.

A public servant was shot dead in his car in Shatra.

A roadside bomb killed a militiaman in Jurf al-Nasr.

A civilian was shot dead in Abu Saida.

An old bomb blew up in Shura, wounding an older man.

In Sinune, one soldier was wounded during clashes between and affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (Sinjar Resistance Units, Y.B.S.) and Iraqi security forces; two YBS fighters were also wounded. Separately, two shepherds were tortured after refusing to pay “taxes” to P.K.K. members; several animals were killed.

Turkish operations against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) left at least 20 guerrillas dead.

Also, a riot took place in Najaf. No casualties were reported but there is video available of the riot.