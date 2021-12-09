Iraq Daily Roundup: Three Turkish Soldiers Among 11 People Killed

At least 11 people were killed and two more were wounded in recent violence:

Turkish authorities announced the deaths of three Turkish troops in an attack by Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas in northern Iraq. Six guerrillas were killed in retaliatory strikes.

In Wadi al-Shay, a bomb wounded two servicemembers.

Security operations in Kassar left two militants dead.

Also, the bodies of 41 Yazidis, who were successfully identified over the past year, were reburied in Kocho. The Yazidis were killed, probably in 2014, by Islamic State militants.

And, Iraq returned to Iran the bodies of 55 soldiers killed in the 1980-88 war between the two countries.