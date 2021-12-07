Iraq Daily Roundup: 18 Killed

At least 18 people were killed, and 14 were wounded in recent violence:

A rare motorcycle bombing in Basra left four dead and four injured just outside the General Hospital.

Two soldiers were killed, and another was wounded during an ISIS attack in Dibs.

The emergency landing of an Iraqi military helicopter in Maysan province wounded six crew members.

In Rabeida, a bomb wounded three police officers.

Security forces in Anbar killed ten militants in a desert region. Six were reported killed yesterday.

In Metabijh, an airstrike killed a militant.

Turkish airstrikes killed a YBS commander in Sinjar. A Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) news outlet said the commander was accompanied by his two children, who were uninjured.