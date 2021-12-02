Iraq Daily Roundup: Eight Killed; 10 Bodies Found in Mass Grave

At least eight people were killed, and another two were wounded in recent violence. Ten bodies were found in a mass grave:

In Makhmour, an ISIS attack left three villagers dead; the men were sons of the village’s mayor. A Peshmerga fighter died in an accident while on his way to the attack location. A number of people were wounded as well.

Two people were wounded when a bomb exploded in Gatoun. One of the victims was a security member.

Gunmen killed a man who worked as a poultry guard in Qazaniya.

During operations in Khanaqin, two militants were killed.

In Gara, a Turkish operation against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) members left two guerrillas dead.

A mass grave containing 10 bodies belonging to Yazidi victims of ISIS was found in Sinjar.