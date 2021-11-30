Iraq Monthly Roundup: 98 Killed During November

In November, at least 98 people were killed and 197 more were wounded. Although the number of fatalities fell this month, the number of wounded increased dramatically. The cause was a violent demonstration early in the month. Violence during October left 130 dead and 83 wounded.

Militant-related violence left at least 20 civilians, 28 security personnel, and 25 militants dead. The wounded consisted of 118 civilians, 74 security personnel, and five militants.

The conflict between Turkey and Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) left 25 guerrillas dead in Iraqi territory.

In recent violence:

A Peshmerga member who was wounded in yesterday’s attack in Kifri died of his injuries.