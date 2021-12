At least four people were killed, and another three were wounded in recent violence:

One Peshmerga was killed, and three more were wounded, during an ISIS attack in Kifri. A body bearing gunshot wounded was found in Kirkuk.

One of the Peshmerga fighters wounded in yesterday’s attack in Kolajo has died, bringing the number of dead up to six.

In Abbara, a policeman died of wounds he sustained in an attack two days ago.