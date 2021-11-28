Iraq Daily Roundup: Eight Killed

At least eight people were killed, and another 13 were wounded in recent violence:

An ISIS attack on Peshmerga security forces in Kolajo left five Peshmerga dead and four wounded.

One prisoner was shot dead while attempting to escape a prison in Taji. The man was serving a life term.

In Erbil, a man was shot dead by security forces, when he tried to forcefully enter a government building.

Security forces found a dumped body near the Badush Dam.

A bomb wounded eight security members in Abbara.

A militant was injured in a clash in Dour.