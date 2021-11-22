Iraq Daily Roundup: 11 Killed

At least 11 people were killed, and another seven were wounded in recent violence:

In Baghdad, gunmen killed a public employee and wounded his driver. A police officer was shot dead by unknown assailants in Zaafaraniyah.

A soldier was killed, and three more were wounded, during a clash near Buhriz.

A bomb in Sinjar wounded a woman.

Another bomb, in Badush, wounded a civilian.

Turkey announced killing three members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in northern Iraq. And, later, announced the deaths of four more.

A bomb near poultry farms outside of Bani Saad killed one person and wounded another.