Iraq Daily Roundup: 17 Killed

At least 17 people were killed in recent violence:
In Jalawla, a sniper killed two soldiers as they were looking for the bodies of militants killed in an airstrike.
A soldier was killed near his Abu Saida home.
Gunmen killed a civilian
in Hatra.
Five militants were killed in airstrikes in Diyala province.
Two militants were killed in Wadi al-Shay.
Turkey claimed to have killed a leader in the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) during an unspecified campaign. Five others were killed during airstrikes on Hakurk.