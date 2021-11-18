Iraq Daily Roundup: 17 Killed

At least 17 people were killed in recent violence:

In Jalawla, a sniper killed two soldiers as they were looking for the bodies of militants killed in an airstrike.

A soldier was killed near his Abu Saida home.

Gunmen killed a civilian in Hatra.

Five militants were killed in airstrikes in Diyala province.

Two militants were killed in Wadi al-Shay.

Turkey claimed to have killed a leader in the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) during an unspecified campaign. Five others were killed during airstrikes on Hakurk.