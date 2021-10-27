Iraq Daily Roundup: 15 Killed

At least 15 people were killed in recent violence:

Eight Sunni civilians were killed in an apparent revenge attack in Nahir Imam, one day after another attack left 15 dead in nearby Rashad. Homes and the healthcare center were set on fire, and farmlands were destroyed. There are also reports of wounded and displaced civilians.

An attack in Salah ad Din left two soldiers dead. Several others were wounded.

In Barwana, ISIS gunmen killed two policemen.

ISIS killed a soldier in Daquq.

Two militants were killed in Tarmiya.