Iraq Daily Roundup: 22 Killed

At least 22 people were killed and 33 more were wounded in recent violence:

An ISIS attack near Muqdadiya in Rashad left 13 dead and 25 wounded.

One militiaman was killed, and two more were wounded, during an attack at a security point between Saidiya and Khanaqin.

Near Mosul, a bomb killed a soldier and wounded another.

An I.E.D. killed a man in Gatoun.

Three people were wounded, one a security guard, in a blast near the court in Abu Saida.

In Baghdad, a fight between security personnel and protesters left one militiaman with injuries. Also, a journalist has gone missing.

Turkey announced that a bomb killed one Turkish soldier and wounded another on a road in northern Iraq. The source accused the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) for the bombing. Also, five P.K.K. members were killed in Zab.