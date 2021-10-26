Iraq Daily Roundup: 22 Killed

At least 22 people were killed and 33 more were wounded in recent violence:
An ISIS attack near Muqdadiya in Rashad left 13 dead and 25 wounded.
One militiaman was killed, and two more were wounded, during an attack at a security point between Saidiya and Khanaqin.
Near Mosul, a bomb killed a soldier and wounded another.
An I.E.D. killed a man in Gatoun.
Three people were wounded, one a security guard, in a blast near the court in Abu Saida.
In Baghdad, a fight between security personnel and protesters left one militiaman with injuries. Also, a journalist has gone missing.
Turkey announced that a bomb killed one Turkish soldier and wounded another on a road in northern Iraq. The source accused the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) for the bombing. Also, five P.K.K. members were killed in Zab.