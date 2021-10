At least 17 people were killed in recent violence:

Turkish operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) left 13 guerrillas dead.

A policeman was shot dead in Zummar.

In Khalis, a dumped body was found.

An old landmine killed a farmer in Haji Omran.

In Choman, a man was killed when the old mortar he was handling unexpectedly exploded.