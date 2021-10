At least five people were killed, and another was wounded in recent violence:

An ISIS attack on Safra left one soldier dead and another wounded.

Security forces killed three militants in Hammam al-Alil.

Turkish forces killed a member of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in Gara.

Also, the remains of 31 soldiers killed during the Iran-Iraq War were exchanged during a ceremony at the Shalamcheh border post. Eleven Iraqis and 20 Iranian were returned home.