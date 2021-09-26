Iraq Daily Roundup: 29 Killed

At least 29 people were killed, and seven were wounded in recent violence:

In Abbara, a bomb killed three civilians and a colonel. When police arrived, militants fired on them, wounding four. The next day two more civilians died of their injuries.

Militants killed two police personnel in Muqdadiya, and two more are missing.

One child was killed, and another was wounded when mortars fell on a residential complex near Baquba.

A boy lost his hand during the explosion of old ordnance at a cemetery in Najaf.

Turkish strikes targeting the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in Hirore instead wounded a civilian. Other strikes left at least three guerrillas dead.

Security forces announced the killing of 17 militants over the course of the last two weeks in Kirkuk.