Iraq Daily Roundup: Seven Killed, Including Peshmerga

At least seven people were killed, and eight were wounded in recent violence:

A roadside bomb in Dohuk killed two Peshmerga members. Several others were wounded. The bomb is being blamed on the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.).

An attack left one soldier dead and five wounded in Khanaqin.

A shepherd was killed when a bomb exploded in Diyala.

In Jurf al-Nasr, a militiaman was shot dead.

Gunmen killed a soldier near Muqdadiya.

In Hawd al-Kaara, one militant was killed, and three others were wounded, during a security operation.