Iraq Daily Roundup: Seven Killed

At least seven people were killed, and 10 were wounded in recent violence:

In Baghdad, militiamen protested delayed salary payments. They clashed with law enforcement. At least five demonstrators and three lawmen were wounded.

A soldier was killed when an old landmine exploded in Albu Seif.

Gunmen killed a civilian who worked as a municipal employee in Tal Afar.

A roadside bomb near Jalawla killed a lieutenant colonel.

Gunmen killed a civilian driver in Wajihiya.

Near Tikrit, militants broke into a home and killed an army officer.

Two bodyguards were wounded when a rigged trolley exploded as an election candidate’s convoy traveled through Kanaan.

An attack wounded two soldiers in Hatra.

Turkey claims to have killed a guerrilla leader during operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) on Gara Mountain. At least one other guerrilla was killed.

Also, Iran is continuing to shell Iraqi Kurdistan, presumably against Iranian Kurdish opposition targets based there.