Iraq Daily Roundup: Turkish Soldier Among 23 People Killed

At least 23 people were killed, and 26 were wounded in recent violence:

Four security members were killed, and nine were wounded, in an attack on Khattab. Militants shelled the village, then attacked homes. The tribal fighters were killed when a roadside bomb exploded as they attempted to reach the village.

Multiple attacks in the Adhaim area left three soldiers dead and two more wounded. A fourth soldier was killed here or in a separate attack.

Four policemen were killed, and three were wounded, during an attack in Daquq.

In Rashad, militants killed a policeman and wounded three others. Six militants were killed, and three were wounded, during an operation

Clashes in Ameriyah left three militiamen with serious injuries.

A bomb killed two people in Baquba.

Two security personnel were wounded during an attack in Muqdadiya.

Security forces killed a militant in the Qara Jogh Mountains.

A Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) attack left one Turkish soldier dead and another wounded in northern Iraq.

Explosives-laden drones reached Erbil International Airport, but no casualties were reported.

Also, Iran launched a cross-border attack on Kurdish opposition groups based in Iraqi Kurdistan. No casualties were reported, but at least six drones attacked targets in Sidikan and Choman.