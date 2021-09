At least nine people were killed, and another six were wounded in recent violence:

Three people were killed, and another was wounded, when gunmen attacked them on a highway between Balad Ruz and Mandali.

Turkish airstrikes against Kurdish Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) targets in Sulaymaniya left two civilians dead.

A bomb in Khanaqin wounded four soldiers, including a commander.

A policeman was injured during an attack in Muqdadiya.

Four militants were killed during operations near Rashad.