Iraq Daily Roundup: 27 Killed, Mostly Security Members

At least 27 people were killed, and another 19 were wounded:

Thirteen federal police officers were killed during an hours-long ISIS attack on their Rashad checkpoint. Roadside bombs prevented reinforcements from arriving; some of the dead were killed in these explosions. Three more were wounded.

An attack in Kirkuk left five police dead.

In Makhmour, three Iraqi soldiers were killed and another was wounded during another checkpoint attack.

Two policemen were killed during an attack in Daquq.

A bomb in Owaisat killed a militia leader.

In Muqdadiya, an armed attack wounded two bodyguards working for former Iraqi Speaker Salim al-Jubouri.

Bombs in Abbara wounded five policemen and a civilian.

Two policemen were wounded by a bomb blast in Qayara.

A militia commander was wounded in a blast in Baquba.

An attack left a militiaman wounded in Yingijeh.

Turkish airstrikes against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) targets across Kurdistan killed three guerrillas. An airstrike on Bara left a militiaman with injuries.