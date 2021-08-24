Iraq Daily Roundup: Four Killed; Eight Bodies Found

At least four people were killed, another five were wounded, and eight bodies were recovered:

Eight skeletonized bodies were found in the rubble leftover from the liberation of Mosul from ISIS.

A bomb killed a security member near the Qayara Air Base.

Near Tikrit, two security members were wounded when they came across an ISIS hideout. The hideout was later bombed and three militants were killed.

A sharpshooter wounded a policeman in Abu Saida.

A police captain was wounded during an operation in Abu Garma.

A security member was wounded during clashes in Salah ad Din.

Also, a rocket attack on a think tank in Najaf left no casualties, but it did cause structural damage. The attack comes a few days before an international conference involving Iraqi and U.S. attendees.

And, Turkish jets struck 28 targets purported to be Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) sites.