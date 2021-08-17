Iraq Daily Roundup: 26 Killed

At least 26 people were killed, and another six were wounded:

Turkish airstrikes struck a clinic near Sinjar in Sikeniye, killing 18 people who may have been linked to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.). An official of the P.K.K. was reportedly injured in yesterday’s Turkish strikes and may have been receiving treatment at the clinic when the new airstrikes occurred. The clinic was associated with the Sinjar Resistance Units (Y.B.S.), which is allied with the P.K.K., but consists of local Yazidis. While reporting from the site, a journalist was shot and wounded by members of the Y.B.S. militia force.

In Muqdadiya, and ISIS attack on an army base left three soldiers dead and another wounded.

A blast near Baquba killed two militiamen and wounded four more.

In Kirkuk, an airstrike killed two militants. Several people were wounded when gunmen attacked a religious observance.

A militant was killed when security members caught him trying to destroy a electrical tower in Diyala.