Iraq Daily Roundup: 17 Killed

At least 17 people were killed, and 13 were wounded in recent violence:

Four soldiers were killed in clashes with ISIS militants at a checkpoint in Dibs.

An ISIS attack on a factory in Hit left two workers dead and three wounded.

In Rifaie, gunmen killed two people.

Gunmen killed one person and wounded two others in Alton Kubri.

In Sinjar, the body of a young man was discovered. He had been shot in the head.

Three soldiers were wounded during an attack in Muqdadiya.

A roadside bomb wounded two Turkish soldiers in Sheikhan.

A bomb in Athba wounded two people.

An activist was wounded when gunmen attacked him on a Dhi Qar highway.

Militiamen killed seven militants near Haditha.

In Baghdad, an unknown number of people were wounded when vengeful gunmen attacked a hospital, ostensibly in retaliation for losing family members recently. The men were arrested.