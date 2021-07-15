Iraq Daily Roundup: Eight Killed

At least eight people were killed, and four were wounded in recent violence:

In Baghdad, gunmen killed a soldier.

A shepherd was killed in an explosion in Anbar province.

A bomb in Jurf al-Nasr wounded two militiamen.

Gunmen injured one security member during operations in Abu Saida.

Near Kirkuk, four ISIS militants were killed.

Operations in Rashad left two militants dead and one wounded.

Also, Iran and Iraq exchanged the remains of 77 soldiers who were killed during the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s.