At least three people were killed, and eight were wounded in recent violence:

During an afternoon rocket barrage on the al-Asad Air Base in Anbar province, two U.S. servicemen were wounded earlier this week.

A man was killed and two relatives were wounded during an attack on a home in Samarra.

In Mariam Bek, an ISIS attack left one policeman dead and two wounded.

Two people were wounded in a blast in Qayara.

A militant was killed during an operation in Rashad.