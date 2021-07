At least three people were killed, and 11 were wounded in recent violence:

A woman was killed, and six relatives were wounded, when they encountered a roadside bomb near Tuz Khormato.

The body of a man who was shot to death was discovered in Zummar.

A body bearing torture marks was found in Amara.

Near Rutba, an ISIS attack left three soldiers with injuries.

An ISIS attack on Hassan Shalal left two civilians with injuries.