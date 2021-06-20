Iraq Daily Roundup: Nine Killed

At least nine people were killed, and nine were wounded in recent violence:

An attack on a militia checkpoint in Adhaim left three dead and four wounded. Two of the wounded were security personnel. One of the fatalities may also have been a militia member.

In Baghdad, a father and his son were killed in a roadside bomb blast. Gunmen killed a civilian.

The body of a kidnapped soldier in Saidiya was found. He had been stabbed to death.

A bomb wounded three soldiers in Daquq.

Gunmen in Karbala wounded a candidate running for parliamentary elections.

Turkish airstrikes on Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) targets in Sharbazher left two guerrillas dead and another wounded.