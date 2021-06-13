Iraq Daily Roundup: 18 Killed; 123 Found In Mass Grave

At least 18 people were killed, and nine were wounded in recent violence:

In Badush, authorities removed 123 bodies from a mass grave dating back to the ISIS occupation. The mass grave was first located in 2017. Dozens of people have given blood samples in recent weeks in the hope of identifying family members in the mass grave.

In Kirkuk, snipers killed a federal police officer.

Six people were wounded when a bomb exploded as a Coalition logistics convoy passed it in Nasariya.

An ISIS attack in Riyadh left two security personnel with injuries.

A bomb wounded a farmer at an Abbara orchard.

The Iraqi Counter-Terrorism service announced that its commandos had killed 13 militants this month in various operations during June.

Turkish airstrikes targeting the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) members in Qaladze killed four guerrillas.