Iraq Monthly Roundup: 110 Killed in May

During the month of May, 110 people were killed, and 156 were wounded in Iraq. The number of fatalities is down from April, when 166 people were killed.

Militant-related violence left 23 civilians, 43 security personnel, and 26 militants dead. At least 38 civilians and 63 security personnel were wounded.

One person was killed and 50 were wounded in protests.

In northern Iraq, the conflict between Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) left 17 guerrillas dead. Five civilians were also wounded.

At least two people were killed, and four were wounded recently:

One shepherd was killed, and another was wounded when an I.E.D. exploded near Khanaqin.

Unidentified gunmen killed a civilian in Muqdadiya.

In Tarmiya, an ISIS attack left two civilians with injuries. When militia responded, one of the militiamen was wounded.