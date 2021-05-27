Iraq Daily Roundup: Four Killed

At leastin recent violence:

Gunmen killed one civilian and wounded three more in a drive-by attack in Nasariya. An inmate died under mysterious circumstances at the Nasariya Central Prison.

A bomb in Wadi al-Shay killed a police officer.

The body of a kidnapped teenager was found in Abbara. The boy was from Khalis.

Unidentified gunmen attacked a former parliamentary speaker’s office in Baghdad. Two employees were wounded, but not Salim al-Jubouri.

Two soldiers were wounded by a blast in Tuz Khormato.

A bomb in Qayara wounded a man and his four-year-old son.

Two brothers were wounded when Turkish bombs, targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas, instead struck their home in Zakho as they slept.