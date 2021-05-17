Iraq Daily Roundup: 13 People Killed



At least 13 people were killed, and two more were wounded in recent attacks:

Airstrikes on a rugged area near Hammam al-Alil left eight militants dead.

The body of a young man was found, bearing gunshot wounded, in Houd.

Samawa police begin shooting to disperse a crowd of protesters who were fighting. One demonstrator was wounded.

Old explosives leftover from the Islamic State occupation wounded a woman when they exploded in Bazawiya.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that an operation killed a high-ranking member of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.). Over the weekend, airstrikes targeting P.K.K. guerrillas left three more.