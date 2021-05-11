Iraq Daily Roundup: Seven Killed



At least seven people were killed, and six more were wounded in recent attacks:

In Omar Bil, a sniper shot and killed a Peshmerga fighter.

Two soldiers were wounded during an attack near Khanaqin.

In Jalawla, two militiamen were wounded during an attack.

Gunmen wounded a person near Jalawla.

One person was wounded during an ISIS attack near Khanaqin.

Five militants were killed during an operation in Nineveh province.

In Baghdad, security forces raided an ISIS hideout, where they found the body of a militant.