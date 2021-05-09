Iraq Daily Roundup: 15 Killed, Including Activist



At least 15 people were killed, and 13 more were wounded in recent attacks:

In Karbala, anti-corruption campaigner Ihab al-Wazni was killed when gunmen on motorbikes ambushed him. The murder escalated protests in Karbala, Nasariya, and Diwaniya. The Iranian consulate in Karbala was the fiery focus of one demonstration.

An attack on a checkpoint near Samarra left two militiamen dead and two wounded.

Two shepherds were killed in an ISIS attack near Rutba. A third shepherd is missing.

A bomb in Zarka left one soldier dead and five wounded.

Gunmen killed a bodyguard who works for a judge in the Kofa area.

In Choman, a landmine killed a man who was gathering herbs.

Gunmen seriously wounded reporter Ahmed Hassan who was shot in the head in Diwaniya.

A bomb in Qaya left three soldiers with injuries.

One civilian was wounded during a rocket attack on a cemetery in the Hamrin Basin.

A bomb wounded a civilian in Qayara.

The People’s Protection Forces (Y.P.G.), announced that seven of its members were killed during a battle with Turkish forces in Afshin. The Y.P.G. is affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.).