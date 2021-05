At least eight people were killed, and five more were wounded in recent attacks:

One soldier was killed, and two more were wounded, during an ISIS attack in Dibs.

A bomb in Badush killed a soldier and wounded two more.

In Khalis, unknown assailants killed a school principal and his wife during a home invasion.

A bomb in Jurf al-Sakr killed one soldier and wounded another.

Security personnel killed three ISIS leaders in Radwaniya.