Iraq Daily Roundup: Six Security Personnel Killed



At least six people were killed, and nine more were wounded in recent attacks:

Two security personnel were killed and another was wounded during an attack near Kirkuk.

Unidentified gunmen killed two security figures near Ali al-Sharqi. One of the dead was an official from the Ministry of the Interior.

Clashes in Bashir left one militiaman dead and three wounded.

A guard was killed during an attack in Muqdadiya.

An attack in Daquq wounded four militia members.

One policeman was wounded during an ISIS attack near Baquba.