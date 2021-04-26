Iraq Daily Roundup: Four Killed in Attacks

At least four people were killed, and 19 more were wounded:

In Mosul, a bomb killed one security member and wounded four more.

One security member was killed, and another five were wounded, in a bombing in Waqf Basin.

Near Khalis, gunmen killed a child and wounded his father.

Near Khanaqin, ISIS militants killed the mayor of al-Qaya.

An operation in Abu Saida left seven security personnel with gunshot wounds.

A leftover bomb wounded two civilians in Qayara.

Also, Turkish forces claimed to have neutralized 31 guerrillas belonging to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) during operations in northern Iraq. Neutralized can mean killed, wounded, or captured. Most often Turkey uses airstrikes against the P.K.K. in Iraq, but these new operations include Turkish ground troops as well as air forces. Six Turkish soldiers were wounded.