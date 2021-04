At least 11 people were wounded:

A rocket attack on the military airbase in Balad left three Iraqi soldiers with injuries. The base also hosts foreign contractors; two of them were also wounded.

In Mosul, three maintenance workers were wounded when a bomb exploded at a transmission tower.

A civilian was wounded in Kifri, during a rocket attack that was likely targeting a nearby Peshmerga base.

A bomb wounded a mukhtar near Balad, in Jalam village.

A roadside bomb in Sidikan wounded a civilian.