At least seven people were killed, and 24 more were wounded:

In Baghdad, a suicide car bomber detonated a parked vehicle at a second-hand market in the Sadr City neighborhood. At least five people were killed, and 21 more were wounded.

Gunmen in Tuz Khormato killed one soldier and wounded two more.

A militia member was injured during a rocket attack on a Hashd al-Shaabi base near Bartala. The militia blamed Peshmerga for the attack, but they denied involvement.