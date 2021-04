At least two people were killed, and two more were wounded:

Gunmen shot dead a man in Zanjili.

A rocket attack on Bashiqa, where Turkey maintains a base, left one Turkish soldier dead. Rockets also hit a nearby village, where two civilians were wounded, including a child.

No casualties were reported after a rocket attack on the Erbil International Airport.

An unknown number of militants were killed during airstrikes on caves in the Hamrin Mountains.