Iraq Daily Roundup: Two Killed; Iraq Soldier Commits Suicide

At least two people were killed and a soldier committed suicide. Also five people were wounded:
Ali Al-Zirjawi, a Sadrist leader, was killed in Dhi Qar province. Local authorities blame a tribal dispute for the murder.
A soldier committed suicide in Makhmour.
A grenade in Baquba wounded three people. One of the injured is a news correspondent.
In Jurf al-Sakhar (Jurf al-Nasr), a bomb injured two militiamen.
A decomposed body was found in an ISIS hideout near Jalawla.
In Mosul, authorities discovered the remains of ISIS militants in the rubble of a collapsed building.