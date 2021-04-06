Iraq Daily Roundup: Two Killed; Iraq Soldier Commits Suicide

At least two people were killed and a soldier committed suicide. Also five people were wounded:

Ali Al-Zirjawi, a Sadrist leader, was killed in Dhi Qar province. Local authorities blame a tribal dispute for the murder.

A soldier committed suicide in Makhmour.

A grenade in Baquba wounded three people. One of the injured is a news correspondent.

In Jurf al-Sakhar (Jurf al-Nasr), a bomb injured two militiamen.

A decomposed body was found in an ISIS hideout near Jalawla.

In Mosul, authorities discovered the remains of ISIS militants in the rubble of a collapsed building.