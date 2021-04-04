Iraq Daily Roundup: Three Killed; Fijian Soldier Dies of Illness

At least six people were killed in recent violence:

A Fijian soldier died of a heart attack in Baghdad on March 30. Senior nurse Warrant Officer Tomasi Dau Saumadu died shortly after exhibiting mild symptoms of coronavirus and testing positive. He was a member of the United Nations Guard Unit (UNGU). In total, 90 servicemembers at the base tested positive, but most were asymptomatic or exhibited only mild symptoms.

Militants kidnapped then killed two fisherman in the Tuz Khormato area.

A bomb in Hammam al-Alil killed a farmer and wounded his father.

A bodyguard was wounded during an attack on a brigadier general’s convoy in Madaen.